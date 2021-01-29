Cold again tonight, back into the 20s

The clear, cold weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be another cold night with low temperatures dropping into the 20s. High pressure will bring another day with sunshine tomorrow, but it will stay cool with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase tomorrow night, and it will not be as cold ahead of a storm system that will bring rain on Sunday. It will warm into the 60s Sunday, but it will be cloudy with rain throughout the day. It will cool down on Monday as the storm system slowly moves away. It will stay rather cloudy and there will be a chance for light showers. The cooler weather will continue through Wednesday. A warm up will begin on Thursday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 23 inland, 26 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 48 inland, 46 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s.