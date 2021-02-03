Cold again tonight with lows in the 20s

It will be cold again tonight, but it will warm up for the end of the week. Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will drop below freezing, with most places ending up in the 20s.

Sunny weather will continue tomorrow. It will be a little warmer than it was today, but still on the cool side. Clouds will move in late in the day, and winds will turn around to the south. This will make it warmer tomorrow night than the past few nights.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday. Ahead of this front, it will be warmer with high temperatures in the 60s. It will also be cloudy with periods of rain.

The front will push to our south Friday night, and we will briefly dry out for most of Saturday. A storm system will develop along this front and bring another round of rain late Saturday into Sunday. It will also be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s for the weekend.

It will warm up a bit next week, but the chance for rain will return by mid week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 25 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warmer with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s.