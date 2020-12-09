Cold and frosty again tonight

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Matthew Ryan Brandt (27) on drug and larceny charges after he stole controlled substances from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

According to GCSO, Brandt was visiting a dying family member on Monday when he stole "hospital property and controlled substances, including a partially used Fentanyl drip bag."