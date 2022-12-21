Bitter cold weather will move in on Friday. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers. A warm front will move through tonight, and temperatures will warm through the 40s. Rain will be heavier after midnight. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be in the morning, then it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. The strong cold front will move through first thing Friday morning. While it will be sunny on Friday, it will be windy and cold with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the single digits. The cold blast will continue through the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s.

Tonight, cloudy with showers. Temperatures rising through the 40s.

Tomorrow, morning rain, then mostly cloudy and mild. Highs 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures dropping through the 30s.