Cold through the weekend

Cold weather has returned and will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, and will bottom out in the 20s overnight. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the 40s. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, bringing a chance for rain, especially late in the day. As this storm system pulls away Friday night, there will be a chance that the rain will change to snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation from this system will be light. Another blast of cold weather will follow this storm with highs over the weekend in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. Sunny weather for the beginning of next week, and that will eventually warm us up. Temperatures should be above normal by mid week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 23 inland, 28 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs in the low 50s.