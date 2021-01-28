Cold tonight with temperatures in the mid 20s

Clear, but cold weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight under clear skies. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend with plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Saturday… however, it will be cold. Highs will be in the 40s tomorrow, then low 50s Saturday. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s Friday night. A storm system will increase clouds Saturday night with rain for Sunday. It will warm up a bit Sunday with highs in the 60s. This system will move away Monday and skies will clear, but it will cool down again.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 23 inland, 26 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 48 inland, 46 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.