Bitter cold weather will move in first thing tomorrow morning. Tonight will be mostly cloudy ahead of the cold front with a stray shower possible. The strong arctic cold front will move first thing in the morning, and temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s, and get colder all day long. By afternoon, most spots will be below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will fall into the teens to near 20 tomorrow night, and it will stay windy with wind chills in the single digits. The very cold weather will last all weekend long, and it will stay sunny. The sunshine will continue next week, and we will see a slow warming trend. Highs will be in the 40s Monday, 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then 60s on Thursday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cold. Temperatures falling through the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.