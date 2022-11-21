Our weather will warm up a little bit heading into the middle of the week. That warming trend starts tonight. It will not be as cold tonight as it was last night, and we are not expecting any frost or freezing weather. A weakening storm system will approach tonight and move through tomorrow. This will bring some clouds, and a slight chance for a shower tomorrow, but any rain amounts will be light. This system will move away Wednesday, and it will stay dry for Thanksgiving. High temperatures will be back to normal in the mid 60s. Another storm system may impact the area on Friday with a chance for rain. This system should clear out in time for the weekend.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows 38 inland, 45 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 60.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.