Cold weather returns tonight

Much cooler weather has returned to the Carolinas and will linger through the week. The strong cold front that moved through today has pushed offshore. Colder weather will continue to move in tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Drier air will also move in, and the clouds and rain will continue to push away. High pressure will briefly move in for tomorrow, bring sunshine for the first half of the day. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will start to move in late in the day ahead of the next storm system. This will bring a cold rain on Wednesday before clearing Wednesday night. We will dry out for the end of the week, but it will stay cool through Saturday. We will warm a bit on Sunday and Monday, but it will come with a chance for showers.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and much cooler. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 48 inland, 54 beaches.