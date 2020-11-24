Cold weather returns tonight

Cooler weather will move in tonight, but it will warm back up by Thanksgiving. High pressure building in is bringing cool, dry weather. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cooler than it was today. A warm front will move through on Wednesday, bringing a few clouds and bringing back the warmer weather. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Thanksgiving with scattered showers. The front will not have any cooler weather, so it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s. Another system will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. Rain chances may arrive as early as Saturday, but will more likely wait until Sunday. Temperatures will cool back to normal with highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cooler. Highs near 60.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.