Cold, wet Friday

Rain tonight will continue through tomorrow. A storm system moving in tonight will bring periods of rain, wind and cold weather. The heaviest rain will be overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow will stay cloudy, windy and cold with showers and drizzle. Temperatures will stay in the 40s tomorrow. There is a small chance that some spots in Chesterfield, Scotland or Robeson Counties could see some snow mix in with the rain as it ends late tomorrow, but it will not stick to the ground. This system will move away Friday night, clearing it out for the weekend. It will stay cool this weekend with highs in the 50s. The next storm system for early next week looks fairly weak, and only a few showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight, windy and cold with periods of rain. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy, cold and windy with showers and drizzle. Highs 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.