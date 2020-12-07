Colder weather moves in tonight

Cooler weather is moving in, plus skies will clear tonight. A cold front will push across the Carolinas, bringing a few showers this evening. Skies will clear later tonight as colder weather arrives. Temperatures will dip below freezing most places tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the day. High pressure building in tomorrow will linger for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will eventually warm us up. We will warm into the 60s by Thursday, and some places will see 70 over the weekend. A cold front this weekend will bring a few showers, then cooler weather will return next week.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and cold. Lows 29 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 50.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.