Cold weather will move in tonight and continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with the surge of colder weather moving in. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but cool with highs only in the mid 50s. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for areas east of I-95, but not including the immediate coast tomorrow night. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, except for along the coast. Areas west of I-95 had their first freeze in October, so a freeze watch is not needed. Sunny, cool weather will continue Friday. Another surge of cold air will move in Sunday, and some spots may cool into the low 30s Sunday night. We may see a warm up for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.