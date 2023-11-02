GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three individuals were arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) in connection to drug crimes in the City of Georgetown, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and the Narcotics and Vice Unit received community complaints of possible drug activity.

Deputies responded to 1006 Horry St., and on arrival, they found several individuals using the property to carry out illegal activities.

Kyle Ryan, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. April Hayes, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Erin Collier, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation is ongoing by the GCSO.

Sheriff Weaver thanked the community for bringing this issue to GCSO’s attention and urged all residents to speak up if they see something.