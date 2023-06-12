GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather in Georgetown to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the patriot’s victory over the British at Fort Sullivan.

Carolina Day is the annual commemoration of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776.

The celebration in Georgetown will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Francis Marion Park and proceed to the Harborwalk and the Charters of Freedom at Rainey Park.

The Charters of Freedom display was recently unveiled on May 23 in Joseph Rainey Park.

The Charters of Freedom include life-size replicas of The Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution, and The Bill of Rights.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say colonial attire is optional.