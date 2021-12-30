Conditions dry out into NYE!

Hello all! Rain showers with a few storms will continue into the evening for us today as a stationary front has dropped down closer to our region helping to trigger today’s weather. Overall accumulation should fall short of 1″. except for areas that encounter embedded downpours, such as Georgetown and Pawleys Island.

After we dry out tonight with lows in the low-mid 60s, partly sunny skies will follow on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with more cloud cover further inland to start off 2022 on Saturday.

Our next good shot at accumulating rainfall is slated for Sunday, with inland showers possible Saturday night. This will be due to a cold front passing through during the 2nd half of the weekend. Keep checking back for updates as the new year nears, and more data is available for our likely Sunday rain. Cooler temps and sunshine will fight back on Monday.

TONIGHT: Storm and rain chances fizzle out with lows in the low-mid 60s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

NYE NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the mid 60s.