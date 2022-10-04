It will be cool again tonight, but sunshine tomorrow will warm us up. High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. It will be clear and cool again tonight with many places cooling into the 40s. Sunshine tomorrow, and a little warmer than it was today with highs in the mid 70s. The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week with high temperatures by Friday in the low 80s. A cold front will move through Friday night. No rain is expected, but there will be a few clouds around. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75-80.