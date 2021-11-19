Cool start to the weekend

Cool weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Some spots west of I-95 could cool to near freezing. High pressure will bring sunshine and cool weather for tomorrow. High temperatures will be near 60 tomorrow. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday. The front will bring a chance for showers on Monday. Much colder weather will move in Monday night and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday nights, and most places will see temperatures below freezing, even along the coast. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s. We will warm back into the 60s on Thursday with sunshine.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 60.

Sunday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.