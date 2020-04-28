Cool tonight, a little warmer tomorrow

After a cooler day today, it will be chilly tonight, then it will warm up tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather for the next couple of days. This will bring clear skies and light wind tonight, and allow temperatures to drop into the 40s tonight, except right along the coast. Sunny, nice weather for tomorrow, and a little warmer than it was today. The warming trend will continue Wednesday with some spots warming into the low 80s. A cold front will move through Wednesday night or Thursday morning with rain and thunderstorms. It will clear and cool down a bit on Thursday. Sunny weather on Friday will continue through the weekend with a big warm up over the weekend. By Sunday, some spots will warm into the upper 80s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.