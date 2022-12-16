Our weather will continue to cool down through the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s to near 40. A storm system will pass to our south tomorrow, and we will see a few more clouds around. It will be cool tomorrow with highs in the 50s. This storm system will reinforce the cooler weather across the Carolinas, and it will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing Sunday night and the cool weather will continue into next week. Another storm system on Tuesday will bring a chance for showers, and keep it cool through the rest of the week. Another system will bring more rain by the end of the week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.