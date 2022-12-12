Cool weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure to the north will keep skies clear tonight, and bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be cold tonight with lows in the 30s, and another cool day tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system. There will be a chance for a shower late in the day, but the better chance for rain will be Wednesday night, and this will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday, then will cool back down as the storm pulls away. Sunshine returns Friday, and will continue through the weekend, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cool with a chance for showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.