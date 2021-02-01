Cool weather through mid week

Cold weather has returned and will continue for several days. The storm system that brought yesterday’s soaking rain is still casting clouds and a few showers across the Carolinas. This will remain in place tonight and the clouds will be slow to clear tomorrow. It will be breezy and cold tonight with showers. During the early morning hours it will be cold enough for light snow, but no accumulation is expected. Clouds will start to break tomorrow. It will be windy and cool with highs near 50. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Night time low temperatures will fall below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights. We will warm up on Friday, but once again the warmer weather will come with clouds and a chance for rain. The rain chance could continue into Saturday, and cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Tonight, cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered showers. Lows 32 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, clouds and some sunshine, windy and cool. Highs 50 inland, 48 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.