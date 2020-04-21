Cooler tomorrow, storms Thursday

After a warm day today, we will cool back down again tonight. A cold front will move across the area this evening. It will be mainly clear and cooler overnight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine will be back tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Clouds will move in tomorrow night ahead of the next storm system. This will bring rain and thunderstorms for Thursday. The best chance for rain will be Thursday afternoon and night, and there is potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Thursday is a weather alert day for this potential for severe weather. This system will move away late Thursday night, and we will clear for Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, then cooler weather Sunday into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 72 inland, 66 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.