Cooler weather arrives this weekend

Pleasant weather will continue through the weekend. The cold front that pushed across the area today dried us out, and it will cool it down tonight, but tomorrow will be another warm day. Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the 40s. We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 70s. A second, dry cold front will move through tomorrow, and cooler weather will move in tomorrow night and Sunday. It will be sunny on Sunday, but highs will only be in the low 60s. This sunny, cool weather will continue for the first half of next week. High pressure will keep the sunny weather going through most of the week. That will warm us back into the 70s by Wednesday. A cold front on Friday will bring our next chance for rain.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 60s.