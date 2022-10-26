Cooler, less humid weather will move into the area over the next few days. A cold front will push offshore tonight, and high pressure will build in, bringing the cooler weather into the weekend. It will be partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Tomorrow will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will be a little cooler and less humid. The cooling trend will continue Friday with high temperatures near 70. This cooler weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine will continue through the weekend. A weak storm system will move by to our west Monday into Tuesday and will bring a small chance for some rain. Temperatures will be near normal next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.