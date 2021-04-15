Cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather is moving in, and will continue into the weekend. The cold front that brought the clouds and a few showers today will move away tonight. Cooler, drier weather will move in with skies clearing overnight and temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A weak storm system will move through on Saturday with clouds and a few showers, plus temperatures will stay below normal. Sunshine will be back on Sunday, and temperatures will warm close to normal, which is in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will stay close to normal for much of next week. There will be a slight chance for showers by the middle of the week.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and cooler. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cooler. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.