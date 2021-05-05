Cooler weather moving in will continue through the rest of the week. Isolated showers this evening will move away overnight as a cold front moves through. Cooler weather will move in late tonight, and it will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s. A weak storm system offshore may bring an isolated shower tomorrow night, then move away from the area on Friday. High pressure will bring nice weather for the weekend. It will stay relatively cool Friday and Saturday, then warm back into the 80s on Sunday. A warm front Sunday night will bring the humidity back on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Monday with a cold front late in the day. Cooler weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cooler. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 70s.