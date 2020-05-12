Cooler weather moving in tonight

Cooler weather is moving in tonight and will continue tomorrow before it warms back up. A cold front moved through dry today, and cooler weather will move in tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow, but it will be a little cooler than it was today. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with dry weather and lots of sunshine. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday, allowing warmer and more humid weather to return. The sunny, warm and humid weather will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s. No rain is expected this week or through the weekend.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.