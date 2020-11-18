Cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather will move in tonight, leading to frost and freezes tomorrow night. A cold front will push offshore tonight, bringing in the colder weather. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be breeze as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. The coldest weather will be tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. Temperatures below freezing are possible away from the coast, and frost is possible along the Grand Strand. High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine into the weekend. This will start to warm us on Thursday, and by the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s. A weak cold front may bring a few showers on Monday.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.