A cold front moving through will bring in cooler, less humid weather tonight. The front is coming through dry, so there will be no rain, but temperatures will drop into the 50s late tonight. Nice weather will settle in for the next couple of days with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Depending in the speed and track of Hurricane Ian, Clouds and rain could move in as early as late Thursday. It is more likely for Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain appears to be the main threat from Hurricane Ian in our part of the Carolinas. The storm will move away Sunday with improving weather.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 80.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.