Cooler weather is moving in as we head into the weekend. A cold front will push offshore tonight, sweeping the clouds and thunderstorms out to sea. Drier, cooler air will move in tonight with clearing skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine Friday will give way to clouds developing in the afternoon. It will be windy and cooler with highs near 70. The windy, cool weather will continue Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be sunnier and less windy, but still cool with highs in the 60s. Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures back in the 70s and 80s starting Monday.

Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs near 70.

Saturday, partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs 60-65.