Cooling down again tonight

The sunny weather will continue for the next few days with a gradual warm up. High pressure will control our weather for most of the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine. It will be cool again tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. High tomorrow will warm into the 70s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore on Wednesday, and winds will turn to the south. This will start a gradual warm up with highs near 80 on Wednesday. We will warm into the 80s on Thursday too. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Friday with more clouds and a few showers. It will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will bring a chance for showers on Monday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and nice. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 80.