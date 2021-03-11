Cooling down for the weekend

The warm weather will return tomorrow, then it will be a little cooler for the weekend. High pressure holds on through tomorrow, bringing mainly clear skies tonight and mostly sunny skies tomorrow. It will be mild tonight with lows near 50 tonight, and highs in the 70s to near 80 tomorrow. A cold front will move through tomorrow night and stall to our south for the weekend. This front will likely come through dry, and while we will see more clouds over the weekend, it will likely stay dry. It will be a little cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The front stalled to the south will move back northward as a warm front on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will bring rain on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring another chance for rain on Thursday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.