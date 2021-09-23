Cooling down into the 50s tonight

The sunny, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will settle into the Southeast and control our weather through the weekend and into next week. Skies will be clear tonight, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening. Low temperatures will end up in the 50s overnight. More sunshine tomorrow with another comfortable. Highs will stay in the 70s with low humidity. It will stay sunny through the weekend. It will warm up a little with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will stay low, so it will stay comfortable and night time temperatures will cool down. The sunny, warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front may bring showers Wednesday or Wednesday night, but significant rain is not expected.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.