Cooling Down with heavier rain tomorrow night and Saturday

Cloudy, wet weather will continue, plus it is going to get colder. After a warmer day today, a cold front will move through tonight with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be much cooler with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will also see light rain and drizzle throughout the day. A storm system will move by offshore Friday night and Saturday with more rain and cool weather. Clouds and lighter rain will continue Sunday. This unsettled weather pattern will continue next week as well. Showers will continue Monday, then a storm system will bring steadier rain Tuesday. It will start to warm up Tuesday with temperatures back into the 60s. Chances for rain will continue through the middle of next week.

Tonight, cloudy, cool and breezy with showers. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cool with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and cool with more rain. Highs 45-50.