Coroner: Georgetown man dies during a tree-cutting accident

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed while cutting down a tree early Thursday morning.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson, the victim was in the process of cutting down a tree when he was struck by the tree and pinned to the ground.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Rose Hill Road.

Coroner Johnson said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A name will be released at a later time.

