1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial Watch today’s episode of BIG GAME BOUND live!

Coroner: Georgetown man dies during a tree-cutting accident

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed while cutting down a tree early Thursday morning.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson, the victim was in the process of cutting down a tree when he was struck by the tree and pinned to the ground.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Rose Hill Road.

Coroner Johnson said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A name will be released at a later time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES