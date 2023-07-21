GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was recovered from the Waccamaw River on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the river near The Reserve Harbor Yacht Club after a boat was found empty and idling shortly before 10:00 a.m.

The body of Fred Walters, 72, of Pawleys Island was recovered around 12:15 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol worked with Midway Fire Rescue, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard units and the Horry County Dive Team in the recovery.