PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified a minivan driver who died in the hospital after a Sept. 23 crash near Pawleys Island.

Willie Murrell, 64, of Georgetown, died Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Murrell’s 2007 Chrysler Pacifica minivan hit a 2014 Acura MDX and overturned in a ditch. Both vehicles were traveling south at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Acura driver, who also was alone, was not injured.