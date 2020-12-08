Coroner identifies human remains that were discovered in Murrells Inlet back in November 2018

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Human remains that were discovered in Murrells Inlet back in November of 2018 have been identified.

The remains, which were found off a bike path in Murrells Inlet nearly two years ago, had yet to be identified until recently.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said on Tuesday the human remains were that of David Scott Woolslayer, and were identified after investigators received DNA from Woolslayer’s daughter.

Coroner Johnson said the cause of death is undetermined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES