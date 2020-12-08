Coroner identifies human remains that were discovered in Murrells Inlet back in November 2018

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Human remains that were discovered in Murrells Inlet back in November of 2018 have been identified.

The remains, which were found off a bike path in Murrells Inlet nearly two years ago, had yet to be identified until recently.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said on Tuesday the human remains were that of David Scott Woolslayer, and were identified after investigators received DNA from Woolslayer’s daughter.

Coroner Johnson said the cause of death is undetermined.