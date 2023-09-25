ANDREWS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people who died Sunday in a double homicide in Georgetown County have been identified.

Sean Holmes, 17, and Daimone Brockington, 28, both of Andrews, were shot to death, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, who referred to the deaths as a double homicide.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting or the investigation.

According to Ridgeway, Holmes died after being taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, while Brockington was pronounced dead at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Autopsies will be performed on Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina, Ridgeway said.

The investigation is being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

