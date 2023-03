GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old male shot to death Tuesday in Georgetown County was identified by the coroner’s office.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway released the name of Jaydyn Woodward who died after a shooting on Alex Alford Drive.

Woodward was pronounced dead after being taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Specific details on when the shooting occurred were not provided.

