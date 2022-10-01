GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office (GCCO) has identified three individuals involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews.

According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve where reportedly shot in their home on Friday night.

The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sylve died at a local hospital.

Authorities identified the shooter as Franklyn Felder (41).

Felder died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Details of the incident are not available at this time. Count on 2 for updates