GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown High School on Tuesday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all eligible Georgetown County School District (GCSD) students.

The clinic will be in the underclassmen parking lot from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be available.

Students must have a parent/guardian with them to receive the shot.