Crash in Georgetown injures 3

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a car accident.
The accident occurred at 4314 Big Dam Swamp Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol stated that the crash occurred at 3:57 PM and involved an SUV and a pickup truck.
There was a total of three injuries with one person being airlifted with what is said to be a non-life threatening injury.
The road was being directed by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office but is now cleared.
The accident is till under investigation by the highway patrol.