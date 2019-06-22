Crash in Georgetown injures 3

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a car accident.

The accident occurred at 4314 Big Dam Swamp Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol stated that the crash occurred at 3:57 PM and involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

There was a total of three injuries with one person being airlifted with what is said to be a non-life threatening injury.

The road was being directed by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office but is now cleared.

The accident is till under investigation by the highway patrol.

