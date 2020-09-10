Crash involving wrong-way driver kills 2 in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on US 521 in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford Expedition was traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 521, the wrong way, when they struck a 2010 Cadillac Escalade traveling east.

The passengers and drivers in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Master Trooper Lee said the driver of the Cadillac and a passenger in the Ford were killed as a result of the crash.

He said the other driver and two other passengers in the Ford were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation. The name of the deceased will be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.