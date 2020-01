McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials in McClellanville will be conducting a controlled burn on Monday.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, the prescribed burn will take place in the Santee Coastal Preserve near South Santee Road and Gun Club Road.

The burn is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will burn 400 acres.

People that live, work or travel in this area to include Hwy 17 may see or smell smoke.