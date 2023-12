PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded Thursday night to a fire behind a TJ Maxx on Pawleys Island.

Officials with Midway Fire Rescue said worked quickly to extinguish a dumpster fire at the rear of the store off Ocean Highway.

Photos courtesy Midway Fire Rescue via Lt Knox, MFF Sherman, and FF Ellis. Photos courtesy Midway Fire Rescue via Lt Knox, MFF Sherman, and FF Ellis. Photos courtesy Midway Fire Rescue via Lt Knox, MFF Sherman, and FF Ellis.

The interior of the store was not damaged.

No injuries were reported.