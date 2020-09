GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire near Georgetown Thursday night.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the fire is in the area of North Fraser St. and Jessamine St. People are asked to avoid the area.

According to Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed, the building was the wholesale discount store Wholesale Discount of Georgetown.

No injuries have been reported.