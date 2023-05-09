GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown County are responding to a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on East Main Street at Railroad Street in the area of Andrews, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS.

Main Street is shut down while crews contain the blaze. Crews have not indicated when the road will reopen.

The public is urged to use caution in the area.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with more details to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.