MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was extracted from a vehicle following a crash early Thursday morning near Brookegreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the southbound lane of at Georgieville Street and Ocean Highway (Highway 17).

Officials said one person was trapped inside the vehicle after it overturned in a wooded area.

That person was extracted from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.